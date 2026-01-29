Odisha: Centurion varsity develops Saveful 2.0 app to help users repurpose kitchen leftovers

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha-based Centurion University in partnership with Australian food-tech platform ‘Saveful’, has come up with a new AI-integrated application ‘Saveful 2.0’ to help households repurpose their kitchen leftovers, reduce unnecessary purchases and minimise food wastage.

By entering the ingredients in the app that are already available in their kitchens, users can discover which dishes they can prepare or learn how to make a dish of their choice.

The digital platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) will encourage behaviour-led changes in daily cooking and consumption habits in a way that will not only save food and money but also help people contribute their bit to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target of reducing food waste to help lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Developed with support from a team of techies from the university led by assistant prof of computer science Saneev Kumar Das, the new Indian version of the Saveful app has been piloted through the Saveful portal and will be officially launched and available for download on Play Store from March this year.

“The app has been adapted to local food habits and everyday needs with a strong emphasis on affordability, accessibility and practical daily use,” said Centurion University vice-chancellor Prof Supriya Pattanayak.