Odisha cops rescue 111 missing people in four months

NUAPADA: Nuapada police has rescued 111 missing persons, mostly women and children, from within Odisha and other states in the past four months.

After assuming charge in September, SP Amritpal Singh reviewed pending missing person cases in the district and found that a significant number remained untraced. Taking cognisance of the issue, he launched a drive to trace and rescue the missing women and children.

A dedicated team comprising Integrated Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (IAHTU) staff was formed. The initiative was further strengthened at the police station and sub-division levels.

A district-level drive launched in December last year yielded significant results, including the rescue of individuals missing for several years. In one notable case, Beltukuri police traced and rescued a child from Andhra Pradesh after five years. In another swift operation, Jonk police rescued a kidnapped girl child within 24 hours of the case being reported.

Under the ongoing Operation Anweshan-2, Nuapada police traced 38 missing women and two children within just three days. The missing persons were rescued from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Multiple teams are currently pursuing leads across several states.

The SP said, “Regular reviews, use of technology and inter-state coordination helped improve outcomes. Timely rescue not only reunites families but also helps prevent further exploitation. Our efforts will continue until all pending missing person cases are solved.”