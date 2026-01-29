Odisha govt urged to add third gender option in OPSC exam form

BHUBANESWAR : Expressing concern over the omission of a third gender option in online application forms, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the state government to ensure inclusion of third gender/transgender category in examinations conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).
The direction came after a third gender candidate Sony Sil, filed a petition in the Commission over the absence of the category in the online forms for ensuing state civil services and OPSC combined competitive examinations. As applications for the examination have already been invited, the Commission asked the government to take up the matter expeditiously.
In its order, the OHRC recommended that the General Administration and Public Grievance department ask the OPSC to incorporate a third gender/transgender option in the online application form and extend the last date for submission by 15 days.
The OPSC has invited online applications for recruitment to 465 Group A and Group B posts, with the application window open from January 20 to February 20.
The Commission further directed the state government to submit a compliance report within 60 days. It also asked the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department to instruct all government departments, and corporations to ensure the inclusion of a third gender option in online recruitment applications.
The petitioner alleged that the non-inclusion of the third gender/transgender category amounted to discrimination and violation of fundamental rights. The Commission observed that the omission prevented third gender candidates from participating in the examination on an equal footing, thereby infringing upon their rights to equality and non-discrimination.
The OHRC held that the exclusion was contrary to the provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act. It also referred to the Supreme Court’s earlier directions to recognise transgender persons as a third gender and ensure equal opportunities for them in public employment.
The Commission pointed out that the SSEPD department had last year instructed all departments and recruitment agencies to revise examination rules and application formats to incorporate a third gender/transgender category.
Disposing of the petition, the OHRC recommended the state government to consider the inclusion of third gender/transgender option in all job applications and provide at least one per cent horizontal reservation for them.