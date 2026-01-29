Odisha govt urged to add third gender option in OPSC exam form

BHUBANESWAR : Expressing concern over the omission of a third gender option in online application forms, the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has asked the state government to ensure inclusion of third gender/transgender category in examinations conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

The direction came after a third gender candidate Sony Sil, filed a petition in the Commission over the absence of the category in the online forms for ensuing state civil services and OPSC combined competitive examinations. As applications for the examination have already been invited, the Commission asked the government to take up the matter expeditiously.

In its order, the OHRC recommended that the General Administration and Public Grievance department ask the OPSC to incorporate a third gender/transgender option in the online application form and extend the last date for submission by 15 days.

The OPSC has invited online applications for recruitment to 465 Group A and Group B posts, with the application window open from January 20 to February 20.

The Commission further directed the state government to submit a compliance report within 60 days. It also asked the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department to instruct all government departments, and corporations to ensure the inclusion of a third gender option in online recruitment applications.