Odisha: Staff crunch halts radiation therapy at VIMSAR as cancer patients suffer

SAMBALPUR: Radiation therapy at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has been suspended for the last six months due to absence of qualified technicians, affecting cancer patients across western Odisha who depend on the government-run premier health facility for treatment.

According to reports, the disruption in services began after both the sanctioned posts of radiotherapy technician fell vacant in August last year, one following retirement and the other due to resignation. Without trained personnel to operate radiation equipment, the Radiotherapy department has been unable to provide treatment since then.

Sources said VIMSAR serves as the main referral centre for cancer patients from several districts of western Odisha. As per official records, while around 1,200 new cancer cases were reported at the institute in 2017, the number has risen to nearly 2,000 annually by 2025. In addition, nearly 4,000 to 5,000 patients visit the hospital every year for follow-up care.

Before the services were halted, an average of 30 to 40 patients underwent radiation therapy at VIMSAR on a daily basis. With treatment now unavailable, patients are being forced to seek care at private hospitals, leading to increased out-of-pocket expenditure.