Odisha: Staff crunch halts radiation therapy at VIMSAR as cancer patients suffer
SAMBALPUR: Radiation therapy at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla has been suspended for the last six months due to absence of qualified technicians, affecting cancer patients across western Odisha who depend on the government-run premier health facility for treatment.
According to reports, the disruption in services began after both the sanctioned posts of radiotherapy technician fell vacant in August last year, one following retirement and the other due to resignation. Without trained personnel to operate radiation equipment, the Radiotherapy department has been unable to provide treatment since then.
Sources said VIMSAR serves as the main referral centre for cancer patients from several districts of western Odisha. As per official records, while around 1,200 new cancer cases were reported at the institute in 2017, the number has risen to nearly 2,000 annually by 2025. In addition, nearly 4,000 to 5,000 patients visit the hospital every year for follow-up care.
Before the services were halted, an average of 30 to 40 patients underwent radiation therapy at VIMSAR on a daily basis. With treatment now unavailable, patients are being forced to seek care at private hospitals, leading to increased out-of-pocket expenditure.
Dr Kabita Majhi of Radiotherapy department said, “In the past six months, several communications have been sent to the Health department seeking appointment of radiotherapy technicians. But we are awaiting a response from the other end.”
She informed that most of the cancer patients are unable to afford treatment outside the government system. However, some are availing radiation therapy at private facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme
Doctors expressed concern that delay in radiation therapy can adversely affect treatment outcomes, particularly for patients requiring time-bound intervention. They pointed to the limited availability of trained radiotherapy technicians in the state as a contributing factor to the crisis.
Currently, radiotherapy technician course is offered only at Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer in Cuttack with the approval of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). Local medical professionals underlined the need to introduce the course at institutions like VIMSAR to ensure continuity of services.