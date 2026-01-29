SFC report focusing on strengthening local bodies presented to CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday received the final report of the 6th State Finance Commission (SFC) at Lok Seva Bhawan and simultaneously launched the ‘Samikshya’ portal, a digital platform aimed at enhancing transparency and monitoring of local infrastructure projects.

The Samikshya portal will provide real-time updates on the implementation and progress of projects funded under grants of the SFC and the Central Finance Commission (CFC). These include works related to roads, drinking water supply, sanitation, street lighting, parks and other public utilities across rural and urban local bodies.

The portal is accessible to citizens, elected representatives and other stakeholders at https://samikshya.odisha.gov.in, enabling public tracking of development works and strengthening accountability in local governance.

Chairing a meeting, the chief minister underlined the need to strengthen Odisha’s economic fundamentals, improve panchayat-level infrastructure and raise the quality of life of citizens across villages and towns.

He advised officials to focus on holistic development while laying a strong foundation for a prosperous Odisha.

According to officials, the 6th SFC report places emphasis on a predictable and formula-based devolution mechanism to reinforce the financial base of local bodies.

The Commission has given special attention to equity considerations, regional disparities and the distinct needs of rural and urban local institutions. It has made both financial and non-financial recommendations aimed at the overall development of local self-governments.

The report was formally presented to the chief minister by chairperson of the 6th SFC, Arun Kumar Panda. The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, chief secretary Anu Garg, development commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh, principal secretary to the chief minister Saswata Mishra, principal secretary, Finance Sanjeev Mishra, principal secretary, Electronics and IT Vishal Dev and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water secretary Girish SN, among others.

Members of the 6th SFC, including Asit Ranjan Mohanty, Vibhu Prasad Nayak, member secretary Satya Priya Rath, and ex-officio member and director of municipal administration Arindam Dakua were also present.