Two Andhra youths killed in accident in Odisha

JEYPORE: Two youths from Andhra Pradesh were killed and another sustained critical injuries after their motorcycle collided with a pickup van on NH-26 near the Regional High School at Kunduli under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district on Tuesday.

The victims, aged between 22 and 25 years, were from Araku area of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The identities and addresses of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

The youths travelling on a motorcycle from Pottangi towards Kunduli when the rider reportedly attempted to overtake a bus and collided head-on with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction.

One of the youths died on the spot, while the other two were rushed to Kunduli community health centre. However, doctors declared one of them dead. The third youth was given primary treatment and later referred to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Pottangi police reached the spot after the incident and launched an investigation.