Economic Survey cites Odisha as top example across multiple sectors

BHUBANESWAR : Probably for the first time, Odisha was frequently cited in the Economic Survey (2025-26) for policy innovations and on-ground outcomes shaping key reforms on growth, resilience and inclusion.
From climate adaptation, skilling programmes and alumni engagement to semiconductor manufacturing and tribal livelihoods, the survey report repeatedly mentioned Odisha’s experience as a template for state-led initiatives driving India’s structural transformation.
The state’s role in emerging and strategic sectors, including India Semiconductor Mission and the Semicon India programme was appreciated. Odisha figured among six states with ten semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects worth about `1.6 lakh crore and was lauded for complementing the national framework, with initiatives such as Odisha’s Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy.
“As execution accelerates and capacity expands, these measures are expected to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities, enhance the resilience of critical supply chains and position India as a significant participant in the global semiconductor marketplace,” the report read.
In higher education, initiatives such as Odisha’s Mo College programme and the Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity were cited for strengthening alumni engagement, research internships and centres of excellence.
The survey spotlighted Odisha’s skilling reforms as a template for revamping ITIs. Through the Odisha Skill Development Authority, the state’s ‘fix, scale, accelerate’ strategy to address under-utilisation and perception challenges in ITIs, scale short-term training and establish advanced institutes was praised.
Intervention such as ‘Strengthening of Livelihoods of a Rural Tribal Farmer’ initiative in Gajapati district was cited.
CM says survey reaffirms state’s steady progress
The initiative combined indigenous practices with low-cost technologies, integrated farming systems and market linkages, enhancing annual household incomes from about Rs 1,500 to nearly Rs 90,000 and reducing distress migration. The ‘Climate Resilient Villages,’ another initiative demonstrating resilience escalated from a project into local governance function, was also highlighted along with other states.
In the building and development norms, Odisha was cited among states for liberalising building bye-laws and simplifying development norms. In the labour domain, five states, including Odisha were mentioned for removing restrictions on women working in a wider range of industries and commercial establishments.
The ‘Garbage-Free Urban Odisha’ mission, launched in 2023, was referred for using bio-mining and material recovery facilities to convert legacy waste into economic assets. Paradip Port Authority was earmarked among the country’s three green hydrogen hubs, alongside ports in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, placing the state on India’s clean-energy map. The survey also pointed out that Odisha’s services share declined from 38.5 per cent to 34.9 per cent between 2011-12 and 2023-2024.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the survey reaffirmed the steady progress Odisha is making towards inclusive and sustainable growth. “Odisha’s net state domestic product has increased from Rs 6.99 lakh crore in 2023-24 to an estimated Rs 7.9 lakh crore in 2024-25, with growth accelerating to 13.04 per cent.
Per capita NSDP has reached Rs 1,68,966, reflecting rising incomes and improved living standards for our people,” he said. He observed that agriculture continued to be a key pillar of development strategy, with Odisha ranking among the top three sunflower-producing states in the country.