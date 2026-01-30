Economic Survey cites Odisha as top example across multiple sectors

BHUBANESWAR : Probably for the first time, Odisha was frequently cited in the Economic Survey (2025-26) for policy innovations and on-ground outcomes shaping key reforms on growth, resilience and inclusion.

From climate adaptation, skilling programmes and alumni engagement to semiconductor manufacturing and tribal livelihoods, the survey report repeatedly mentioned Odisha’s experience as a template for state-led initiatives driving India’s structural transformation.

The state’s role in emerging and strategic sectors, including India Semiconductor Mission and the Semicon India programme was appreciated. Odisha figured among six states with ten semiconductor manufacturing and packaging projects worth about `1.6 lakh crore and was lauded for complementing the national framework, with initiatives such as Odisha’s Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy.

“As execution accelerates and capacity expands, these measures are expected to strengthen domestic semiconductor capabilities, enhance the resilience of critical supply chains and position India as a significant participant in the global semiconductor marketplace,” the report read.

In higher education, initiatives such as Odisha’s Mo College programme and the Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity were cited for strengthening alumni engagement, research internships and centres of excellence.

The survey spotlighted Odisha’s skilling reforms as a template for revamping ITIs. Through the Odisha Skill Development Authority, the state’s ‘fix, scale, accelerate’ strategy to address under-utilisation and perception challenges in ITIs, scale short-term training and establish advanced institutes was praised.

Intervention such as ‘Strengthening of Livelihoods of a Rural Tribal Farmer’ initiative in Gajapati district was cited.