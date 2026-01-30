Economic Survey hails Odisha model of skill ecosystem department

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha can offer valuable lessons to others states in strengthening skill ecosystem and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), stated the Economic Survey 2025-26 report of the Ministry of Finance.

The report, tabled on Thursday, commended Odisha for strengthening government-run ITIs and stated that it followed a simple strategy of ‘Fix, Accelerate, Scale’ to bring change to its skill development and technical education sector.

The report highlighted that Odisha started its skill transformation with establishment of the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) in 2016. The mission of the OSDA was to ‘Skill in Odisha’ and it followed a simple strategy, ‘Fix, Accelerate, Scale’ to fix’ the ITIs, ‘scale’ the short-term training programmes and ‘accelerate’ the setting up of advanced training institutes, the report stated.

It further explained that the state converged the ongoing skill initiatives across departments, ensuring quality standards and developing market-responsive training, inclusivity and scalability. To strengthen the supply side, the state scaled up on short-term skilling programmes such as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) in both volume and quality. Efforts were focused on improving trainee well-being at training centres, expanding outreach in rural areas and using alumni role models to raise awareness.