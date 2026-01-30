Hold gram sabha before setting up plant, says OPCC president at Dhinkia

PARADIP: President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das on Thursday said the party will intensify its stir against JSW if demands of affected people of Dhinkia are not fulfilled through proper conduct of gram sabhas.

Addressing a protest meeting here, Das demanded the government must conduct gram sabhas and fulfil the demands of the people, including issuance of land documents under the Forest Rights Act, livelihood and implementation of proper rehabilitation and resettlement policy.

Das further stated that before setting up its plant, JSW must clearly explain the benefits to the affected people of Dhinkia, stakeholders, and the state government. He alleged that after land acquisition, no visible benefits have reached the villagers. He demanded that the company clarify its commitments to land losers.

State Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lalu strongly criticized the BJP-led state government, accusing it of acting on behalf of JSW while ignoring the genuine demands of the people of Dhinkia. During the current government’s tenure, dalit and backward families have been completely neglected and harassed.

He said Congress is determined to intensify its movement to protect the rights of the affected people and land losers. Former MLA Lalatendu Mohapatra, zilla parishad member Pinaki Narayan Das, Congress unit president Deba Prasad Nayak and environmentalist Sudhansu Sekhar Deo were present.