IMD forecasts dense fog in many parts of Odisha for two days

BHUBANESWAR : While there has been sustained rise in minimum temperature across the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in many partsfor the next two days.

The national weather body said dense fog may prevail at a few places in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Bhadrak districts on Friday morning. Similarly, dense fog is expected at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Kendrapara districts on Saturday morning. While shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in some places till the morning of February 3.

On Thursday morning, dense fog occurred in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts and shallow to moderate fog prevailed in Gajapati, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and Sundargarh districts. Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Fog condition is prevailing in some parts of Odisha due to moisture availability. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur in some places in the next five days.”

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the minimum night temperature was above normal by 2 degree Celsius to 3 deg C at a few places in north coastal and interior districts and above normal by 3 deg C to 5 deg C at some places in north interior districts.

Sundargarh recorded 15.5 deg C, above normal by 4.5 deg C, and Sambalpur 16.5 deg C (+3.9 deg C).

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 16.8 deg C and 15.6 deg C respectively. The regional met office said there will be no major change in night temperature in next six days.

Similarly, days have become warmer too, with at least 20 places recording 30 deg C or more between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 31.8 deg C, followed by Angul 31.7 deg C.