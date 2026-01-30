India must focus on opportunities, not tariffs: Ajay Banga

BHUBANESWAR: World Bank Group president Ajay Banga on Thursday advised India to not overly focus on tariffs, but instead look at the opportunities available, particularly given the country’s vast domestic market and strong consumption demand.

Speaking to mediapersons during his visit to the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here, Banga said, India’s vast domestic consumption demand provides a strong cushion against external shocks.

“India is a large country with very high domestic demand. That is a big opportunity in itself,” he underlined while commenting on the recent US tariff measures and rising protectionism.

On global trade and the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA), Banga said bilateral and regional agreements have become increasingly important as the structure of global trade has changed. Over the last two decades, he said, global trade has quadrupled and the share of emerging markets has doubled from 20 per cent to 40 per cent, making countries like India central to global commerce.

“I think the India-EU trade deal could boost business confidence by lowering tariff and non-tariff barriers on both sides, provided it is phased carefully to protect domestic industries. But, if you have to open up, you have to open up well,” he said.