Lichens of Similipal have anti-cancer property, MSCB University study finds

BARIPADA: Research conducted by the department of Biotechnology of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) University in Baripada has found important anti-cancer compounds in lichens growing in the Similipal National Park.

Not only that, the current study also found compounds with anti-oxidant and anti-microbial properties in the lichens.

So far, 148 species of lichens have been identified from Similipal National Park, the first such achievement in the state.

The research on lichens is being carried out by the university with support from the Odisha government’s Science and Technology department. The Lucknow-based National Botanical Research Institute is also assisting the university’s Biotechnology department.

Lichens grow under harsh conditions in Similipal, enduring high temperatures, heavy rainfall and dry periods. In the process, they produce protective chemical substances - known as bioactive compounds - which later prove useful to humans as medicines.

According to Professor Biswajit Rath of department of Biotechnology, the research work was to study bioactive properties of lichens apart from isolating the organisms. “We have already identified 148 species of lichens and collected 50 more which are in different stages of identification,” he informed.