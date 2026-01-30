Man hacks mother to death over sorcery suspicion, held in Odisha

BARIPADA: An elderly woman was reportedly hacked to death by her 45-year-old son over sorcery suspicion at Kalarafulia village under Betnoti police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

The accused, Tapan Singh, has been arrested on charges of killing his mother Raimani Singh (65) with a chopper.

Police sources said Raimani lived with Tapan in the village and the latter’s wife was staying at her parent’s place for the last several of months after a fight between the couple. Tapan reportedly accused his mother of practising sorcery on his wife, leading to her miscarriage.

On the fateful day, Raimani was busy preparing food in front of her house when her son came home in an inebriated condition. When she asked him to stop drinking, Tapan became angry and asked his mother to give him money to consume more alcohol. The elderly woman refused and blamed his drinking habit for his wife leaving him.

Police said Tapan became furious and accused Raimani of practising witchcraft due to which his wife could not become a mother. A heated argument ensued following which the accused picked up a chopper and reportedly attacked her mother. Raimani’s suffered injuries to her neck and body, and died on the spot.

Neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Raimani. However, the accused reportedly threatened them with the chopper. Later, villagers informed the local police about the incident.

Betnoti police along with a scientific team rushed to the village for investigation. The accused was arrested from the spot. The body was seized for postmortem.

Police said during questioning, the accused revealed that he was consuming alcohol regularly due to stress and wanted to eliminate his mother who, he claimed, killed the baby growing in his wife’s womb with her sorcery practice.

A murder case was registered on basis of the complaint lodged by Raimani’s relative against Tapan. The murder weapon has been seized. Further investigation is underway, said police.