NIT-R signs agreement with ORMAS for mahua processing plant in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Sundargarh for establishment of a mahua processing plant on Thursday.

The plant to process mahua flowers and seeds would come up in Kuanrmunda block of Sundargarh district under the ‘liquor to lifestyle’ initiative for the tribal population which aims at non-liquor value chain development and rural enterprise promotion.

The MoA was formally signed by NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao and Sundargarh collector Subhankar Mohapatra on the institute campus on Thursday. The technical implementation will be led by the Food Process Engineering department of NIT-R.

In a statement, the NIT-R said under the agreement, it will provide comprehensive technical support for implementation, installation and commissioning of machinery and equipment required for mahua-based non-liquor products.