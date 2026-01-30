Odisha HC pulls up state govt over idle iron ore mines

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday expressed strong concern over the chronic under-utilisation of iron ore mining capacity in Odisha and directed the state government to invoke statutory provisions to ensure optimal extraction of minerals.

Directing concrete action, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman ordered the state government to invoke Rule 12(1)(ee) to ensure the optimum utilisation of the mines through the National Mineral Development Corporation, noting that such a step would also eradicate any burden on the government exchequer.

The direction came while disposing of a PIL filed by Citizen’s Action Forum, a Bhubaneswar-based NGO. The PIL highlighted that several iron ore blocks in the state, despite having approved mining plans and environmental clearances, have consistently failed to achieve minimum production levels.

According to the petitioner, this persistent underperformance has caused massive revenue losses to the state and aggravated economic distress in key mining districts. Additional government advocate Debashis Tripathy represented the state.