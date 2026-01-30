Odisha Police faces awkward moment as officers’ coloured hairstyles draw social media backlash

The Odisha Police has found itself in an unexpected bind after some of its personnel, including senior officers, came under sharp criticism on social media for sporting coloured and unconventional hairstyles, a development that has sparked a debate on decorum and discipline within the force, PTI reported.
The latest instance was reported from Jagatsinghpur district, where a DSP-rank officer was trolled online for dyeing his hair red, leaving the police administration in an awkward spot. The officer, identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das, saw his appearance go viral, with social media users questioning whether such a look was appropriate for a uniformed officer.
While some netizens termed the hairstyle “unprofessional”, others argued it diluted the authority and seriousness traditionally associated with the khaki uniform.
Reacting to the controversy, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Satyajit Naik told PTI that the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police had been asked to advise the officer to maintain decorum. “I have instructed the SP to tell the officer to keep his hairstyle decent and befitting a man in uniform,” Naik said, adding that no formal circular or written order had been issued on the matter.
“Everything cannot go by written orders. From constables to senior officers, everyone in the police service must respect the uniform and give utmost importance to decency,” the IG said.
Another senior police officer pointed out that hair colouring is not uncommon among women police personnel across the country, including Odisha, with shades ranging from coffee and chocolate to ash, auburn and golden. “One cannot mandate black hair alone. Some people have natural brown hair, and greying is a natural process. In such cases, issuing strict orders is neither practical nor fair,” the officer told PTI, noting that personal choice still plays a role.
Echoing this view, a woman police officer in Bhubaneswar, who has dyed her hair ash, said there was no rule prohibiting such choices. “We perform our duties responsibly. People are free to criticise us for mistakes in our work, but colouring one’s hair is not a crime,” she said.
A retired IPS officer observed that while the police manual does not spell out specific guidelines on hairstyles, personnel are expected to uphold the image of a disciplined security force. Another serving officer dismissed the controversy as overblown, remarking that “creating an issue out of a non-issue serves no real purpose”.
(With inputs from PTI)