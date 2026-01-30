Odisha Police faces awkward moment as officers’ coloured hairstyles draw social media backlash

The Odisha Police has found itself in an unexpected bind after some of its personnel, including senior officers, came under sharp criticism on social media for sporting coloured and unconventional hairstyles, a development that has sparked a debate on decorum and discipline within the force, PTI reported.

The latest instance was reported from Jagatsinghpur district, where a DSP-rank officer was trolled online for dyeing his hair red, leaving the police administration in an awkward spot. The officer, identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das, saw his appearance go viral, with social media users questioning whether such a look was appropriate for a uniformed officer.

While some netizens termed the hairstyle “unprofessional”, others argued it diluted the authority and seriousness traditionally associated with the khaki uniform.

Reacting to the controversy, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Satyajit Naik told PTI that the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police had been asked to advise the officer to maintain decorum. “I have instructed the SP to tell the officer to keep his hairstyle decent and befitting a man in uniform,” Naik said, adding that no formal circular or written order had been issued on the matter.