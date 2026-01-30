Odisha ships first-ever strawberry consignment to UK, farmers earn 50 per cent higher returns

BHUBANESWAR : In a first, Odisha exported fresh strawberries to the UK, marking a milestone in its agri-export journey. A 51-kg consignment grown in Dhenkanal was dispatched to London via Kolkata.

The export enabled farmers to realise nearly 50 per cent higher prices than those prevailing in local markets.

Flagging off the consignment, collector Ashish Ishwar Patil said, “Such initiatives would accelerate agri-export activities in the coming years. The district administration will extend full support to scale up similar farmer-led export ventures.”

The strawberries exported to London were cultivated and aggregated by Dhenkanal-based Saptasajya Agro Producer Company Limited (SAPCL), a farmer producer organisation (FPO).

SAPCL director Sudiptee Ranjan Biswal said apart from the high returns, farmers are very excited that their produce will be sold in the UK. “We have been cultivating strawberries for the last couple of years. We recorded a turnover of `51.15 lakh, primarily from domestic trade in a diverse basket of fruits and vegetables last fiscal. We have exported around 66 tonne of premium produce, expanding our international footprint. As a result, we have crossed the `1 crore turnover mark so far this fiscal,” Biswal said.

Deputy director of Horticulture department Debaprasad Routray said such initiatives are expected to open new income avenues and position Odisha as a competitive supplier of fresh horticultural produce in international markets. Leading retail and shopping mall operator in the Middle East Lulu Group has signed a pact with Highland Group for sourcing high-quality fruits, vegetables, rice and seafood from the state.