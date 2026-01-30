Residents panic as sink hole appears near Talcher village, Odisha

ANGUL: A sink hole in an agricultural field near Handidhua village, where underground coal mining took place years ago, has led to panic in Talcher.

Villagers of Handidhua on Wednesday evening heard a loud noise in the farm field and rushed to the spot where they found a sink hole, measuring about 15 feet in width and 10 feet deep. The village comes under Talcher Area of the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

The villagers alerted MCL authorities and local administration who rushed to the spot and erected barricade around the subsidence.

Villagers said, an underground coal mine operated in the area and a void underground might have led to the subsidence. Though there was provision of sand filling, it was not properly done, they alleged.

While general manager of MCL’s Talcher Area KB Choudhary could not be reached over phone, general manager (safety) Sunil Sharma denied it to be a case of subsidence. The official team is assessing the incident and after its report, an inquiry will be made, he said.

Such subsidence in Talcher Area where underground coal mining took place is not new as several subsidence at ITI Chowk,Telisahi, Baghuabol and other places have been recorded in the past.

Expressing concern, former municipality chairman of Talcher Keshab Bhutia said Talcher town area is unsafe after years of coal extraction, particularly in the earthquake zone. There is no proper sand filling in the mines, he said and urged the state government and MCL to take proper steps.

When asked, Talcher sub-collector Samir Jena said there will be an inquiry into the earth subsidence.