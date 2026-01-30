Self-styled astrologer arrested for molesting woman in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Police arrested a self-styled astrologer for allegedly molesting a woman while performing rituals inside her home in the city on the pretext of warding off evil. The accused astrologer has been identified as Jagannath Nayak (36), a resident of Biridi in Jagatsinghpur.

Police said, the woman of Santa Sahi area was worried about the family problems leading to persistence disturbances. Following advice of a relative, she contacted Nayak who suggested performing rituals to ward off evil and bring peace at her home.

Nayak had charged `70,000 for conducting the ritual to resolve her issues. The deal however was finalised at `50,000 and the woman made an initial payment of `25,000.

Nayak arrived at her home on Tuesday evening and started performing ritual inside a closed room. During the ritual, he allegedly molested her when she was alone with him. The woman then screamed alerting her family members. However, Nayak managed to flee the spot. Acting on the FIR filed by the woman, the accused was arrested, informed IIC, Purighat police station Biswa Ranjan Nayak.