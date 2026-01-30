Woman killed by husband after row over liquor in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 51-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband after a fight over alcohol consumption at Ipiput village under Kumhikota police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Malata Meleka. The accused husband, Raghu Meleka, was arrested by police on Thursday.

Police said a heated argument broke out between Malata and Raghu over consumption of liquor. Later, the couple had dinner and went to bed. However, Raghu waited for his wife to fall asleep. Subsequently, he picked up an axe and reportedly struck his sleeping wife multiple times on her neck and head. Malata was killed instantly.

On Thursday morning, neighbours came to know about the ghastly crime and informed police. Immediately, a team led by sub-divisional police officer Gourahari Sahu reached the village for investigation. The body was seized for autopsy.

Police took Raghu into custody and seized the weapon of offence from the spot. After he confessed to his crime during interrogation, the accused was arrested and produced in court.