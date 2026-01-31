CM Majhi launches projects worth Rs 492 crore for Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched development projects worth `492 crore for Ganjam district at the Gopalpur Beach Festival on Friday. While 15 projects worth more than `50 crore were inaugurated, foundation stones were laid for 64 projects valued at `442 crore.

The projects include development of health infrastructure, hostel facilities and road construction. An amount of `32 crore has also been earmarked for the improvement and beautification of Gopalpur beach.

In recognition of the immense contribution of poet Upendra Bhanja to Odia literature and culture, the chief minister directed the department concerned to revive the prestigious ‘Upendra Bhanja Chair’ at Berhampur University, which had remained dormant for several years. He also announced that Bhanja’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as a state festival from this year. The week-long celebration will be held from May 16 every year.

After participating in the festival, the chief minister took a dip in the sea and later addressed residents of the district. He said Ganjam has played a pioneering role in Odisha’s art, literature, culture and history, and that every corner of the district resonates with art, dance and music.

Describing the festival as a confluence of art, culture and tourism, Majhi said it has emerged as a source of livelihood for local people, women self-help groups and youths, while also providing a dignified platform for artists and craftsmen.