CM Majhi to present Odisha budget on February 20

BHUBANESWAR: The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from February 17. The session would continue for 28 days till April 8.

According to the provisional calendar issued by the state Assembly, the session will start with the customary address by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the state budget 2026-27 on February 20. This will be Majhi’s third budget after the BJP government came to power in June 2024.

The Chief Minister, who also holds finance portfolio, had presented a budget of `2.90 lakh crore for 2025-26 on February 17, 2025.

The Governor’s address on the first day will be followed by discussions on the motion of thanks.

The Appropriation Bill will be introduced and passed on March 31. Following the budget presentation, general discussions will be held on February 23 and 24, after which the Assembly will adjourn for a break from February 25 to March 8.

Sources said that the state government’s proposal to increase the salaries of MLAs is likely to undergo reconsideration during the budget session.

In the last session, the House had passed four bills relating to the raise in salaries of the Speaker, deputy speaker, ministers and members. The bills were later sent for the Governor’s assent.