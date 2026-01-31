Malkangiri farmers allege middlemen interference in procurement of paddy in Odisha

MALKANGIRI : Allegations of middlemen interference have emerged from several mandis across the district with farmers claiming that a nexus between LAMPS authorities and the brokers is undermining the paddy procurement process, causing distress to genuine cultivators.

Farmers alleged that middlemen are openly operating at mandis and their collusion with LAMPS officials has resulted in eligible cultivators being denied timely opportunity to sell their produce. The dominance of middlemen has been found at the mandi in MV-11 under Malkangiri Sadar block along with a few other procurement centres in the district, they claimed.

On Wednesday, farmers circulated videos on social media purportedly showing middlemen transacting freely within mandi premises. They claimed several farmers who possessed valid tokens were not allowed to sell paddy. Only after heated exchanges with LAMPS officials, some of them were permitted to complete the sale.

The farmers further alleged that middlemen are routinely using multiple tokens in the names of registered cultivators to sell paddy. Sindhrimal sarpanch Ghasi Nayak said unchecked presence of middlemen at mandis has severely impacted farmers. “A large number of brokers are entering mandis daily, leaving farmers to face repeated hurdles in selling their paddy. Mandis must be made completely broker-free,” he said.