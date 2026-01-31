Three paddy-laden trucks from Bengal seized in Odisha

BALASORE: An enforcement team in Jaleswar of Balasore district seized three paddy-laden trucks on NH-60 near Laxmannath Toll Plaza along the West Bengal border on Thursday night.

According to Civil Supplies officials, the trucks were intercepted at around 11 pm while entering Balasore from West Bengal. Upon inspection, the team found that the three vehicles were carrying 1,800 bags of paddy, weighing around 900 quintal in total.

A trader from West Bengal, Bijay Mahana, produced documents claiming that the paddy had been purchased from farmers in West Bengal and was being transported to Andhra Pradesh. However, the enforcement team found discrepancies in the documents. Officials also noted that the trader did not possess a valid trading licence to procure paddy.

Given that the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy is higher in Odisha than in West Bengal, the enforcement team grew suspicious about the consignment and detained the vehicles. The Balasore administration was subsequently informed.

On Friday morning, following the directions of Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, a team led by the district civil supplies officer reached Jaleswar and conducted a detailed inquiry. As the owner of the trucks failed to produce satisfactory documents, the three vehicles, bearing West Bengal registration numbers, along with 900 quintal of paddy, were seized. Further investigation is underway.