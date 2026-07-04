EC appoints ten IAS officers to oversee SIR work in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With door-to-door survey and digitisation of enumeration forms for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll in the state completed, the Election Commission has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as electoral roll observers (EROs) to oversee the revision exercise.

Additional CEO Sushanta Kumar Mishra stated that the appointments have been made by the EC and the EROs concerned will undertake three rounds of field visits during the revision process.

The first visit will be carried out during the period of receipt of claims and objections and notices in one of the districts they are assigned. The second visit will take place during the disposal of claims and objections by the Electoral Registration Officers, while the third will be carried out during verification of the working copy by the booth-level officers (BLOs) and final publication of the electoral roll.

As per the CEO’s office, the observers will not confine their visits to district headquarters and go to polling stations in Assembly constituencies in their jurisdiction for inspection.