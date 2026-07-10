Mardaraj voices concern over ISKCON’s rejection of Gajapati’s Rath Yatra appeal

BHUBANESWAR: Former MLA Siddharth Sekhar Singh Mardaraj has expressed deep concern over the ISKCON’s rejection of Puri king Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb’s request to organise Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra abroad in accordance with the traditional Vedic date observed at the Puri Srimandir.

Describing the development as highly unfortunate, Mardaraj, the king of Khandapada estate and hereditary trustee of the Khandapada Jagannath temple, said any violation of the rituals and ancient traditions of Lord Jagannath is not only disrespectful to the Odia community but also amounts to an affront to the religious sentiments of the entire Hindu society.

Mardaraj said according to the traditional system of Jagannath culture, Rath Yatra should be held only on the scripturally-sanctioned date observed at the Puri Srimandir. He urged the Centre, state government and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to examine the issue of celebrations of Rath Yatra in foreign countries and take necessary action in this regard.

He said, at the Khandapada Jagannath temple, all rituals and traditions of the Puri Srimandir are strictly followed.