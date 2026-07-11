On the run for 28 years, murder accused held from Odisha's Raigarh

SAMBALPUR/JHARSUGUDA: Jharsuguda police on Friday arrested a murder accused from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, who had been absconding for around 28 years after escaping from police custody in 1998.

The accused, Nilamani Mahananda (51), was arrested in connection with a murder case registered under the IPC. Police said he had managed to flee from Rengali police’s custody soon after his arrest in 1998, while still wearing handcuffs, and remained untraceable ever since.

Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra said that the accused remained untraceable for almost three decades after allegedly assuming a false identity as Raju Gonda and settling in Raigarh district to evade arrest. To establish his new identity, he reportedly obtained documents such as an Aadhaar card and PAN card in the fake name.

Officials said the breakthrough came after sustained efforts, meticulous verification of leads and continuous follow-up by the Jharsuguda police. The accused was eventually traced and apprehended after nearly three decades on the run. Following his arrest, he was produced before the court on Friday.