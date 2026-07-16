BJP steps up booth-level preparations as focus shifts to panchayat polls

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of the BJP has intensified its organisational preparations, signalling an early push for the next elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), which are expected after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in January next year.

At a meeting of state office-bearers and district in-charges chaired by state BJP president Manmohan Samal, the party reviewed its organisational structure from booth committees to district units and discussed strategies to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP national general secretary and regional in-charge Sunil Bansal, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and state organisation general secretary Manas Kumar Mahanty attended the meeting.

Although the party described the deliberations as part of its routine organisational exercise, the discussions reflected a clear emphasis on electoral readiness. Leaders reviewed plans to reinforce the booth network, expand outreach through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme and ensure wider dissemination of the Centre’s and the state government’s welfare initiatives.

The meeting also discussed preparations for future elections, with Samal reiterating that the party remains in a constant state of election preparedness. Political observers view the exercise as significant because the next major electoral test in the state is expected to be the rural local body elections.