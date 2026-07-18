Inquiry finds no evidence of medical negligence in twin’s death at VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: The preliminary inquiry into the death of a premature twin during delivery at the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in VIMSAR, Burla on July 13 has found no evidence of medical negligence by any doctor or staff of the hospital.

In its preliminary report, a three-member committee headed by the head of Obsterics and Gynaecology department attributed the newborn’s death to the mother’s medical complications rather than medical negligence. The report stated that the woman was seven months pregnant and the premature twin delivery was complicated.

VIMSAR director Lal Mohan Nayak said it was the woman’s sixth pregnancy. After her first normal delivery, she had undergone four induced abortions. Such cases can lead to cervical incompetence, making pregnant women more susceptible to preterm labour. “That is why the first baby was delivered within a matter of minutes, and the situation escalated rapidly.”

However, Nayak said a factual report has been sought from the department head. Appropriate action, if warranted, will be taken based on the findings of the final report.