Odisha govt orders survey of special schools without recognition

BHUBANESWAR: Months after the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) rap, the state government on Friday ordered a comprehensive survey of special schools run by different NGOs in the state to ensure no such schools function without obtaining required permission or recognition from the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department.

The direction was issued by SSEPD additional secretary Bhaskar Raito to all district social security officers (DSSOs). Raito informed the DSSO that the survey will be taken up to identify all special schools being run by the NGOs without the knowledge or approval of the SSEPD department.

If any such schools are found, they will be asked to submit application to the department along with all required documents in accordance with the government guidelines and provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, and seek permission and recognition for their functioning.