Six days on, three held for man’s murder in Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: Angul Sadar Police on Saturday arrested three persons, including the prime accused, in connection with the murder of a villager in full public view at Baluakata village around six days ago.

The main accused, Jitu Behera (24) of Saradhapur village, had been absconding since the incident along with his associates, Kishan Barik (22) and Ritresh Sahu (24), both residents of Khalgaon village. The accused reportedly hacked Hemant Behera (43) of Baluakata village to death with a sharp weapon on July 12. The incident had sparked protests in the village, with residents staging a road blockade demanding the arrest of the accused.

Sadar police station IIC Satyabrat Rout said Jitu was in a relationship with Hemant’s niece. However, Hemant had been opposing the affair, due to which Jitu, along with his two associates, reportedly went to Baluakata village on Sunday night. They then hacked him to death and fled to a nearby forest and remained in hiding.

Police filed a case following a complaint file by Jitu’s wife on Monday. Angul SP Rahul Jain constituted three police teams to trace the accused. After a sustained search operation, police arrested all three, including the prime accused. Further investigation is on, police said.