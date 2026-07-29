Four, including fire service personnel people die in flood in Odisha following torrential downpour

BHUBANESWAR: At least four people, including a fire service personnel, have died in the flood, which has affected over 2.03 lakh people in six districts of Odisha.

According to the situation report released by the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the flood affected 748 villages spread over 233 gram panchayats, 44 blocks and six urban local bodies of the State.

Official sources said that 27,967 people have been evacuated by the authorities to safer places, while 226 villages remain marooned. The floods have also claimed the lives of nine livestock animals.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was closely monitoring the flood situation and appealed to the people not to panic. “The life and safety of every citizen is of utmost importance to us. My government and I are closely monitoring the situation arising out of incessant rains and floods. I have discussed the situation with the chief secretary and the special relief commissioner and directed the entire administration to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas," he said in a social media post.

The CM also condoled the death of fire service personnel Chandan Pattnaik.