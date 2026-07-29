North Odisha reels under torrential downpour, flood threat imminent, 1,300 evacuated in Balasore

KEONJHAR/BALASORE/BARIPADA/BHADRAK : North and north-coastal Odisha was in the grip of a flash flood after incessant rainfall, triggered by a deep depression, left major parts of Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts inundated on Tuesday.

The national highway-49 had to be shut down for vehicular traffic in Keonjhar while swelling rivers breached banks, disrupting communication. At least 1,300 people had to be evacuated to safety in Balasore district while storm water submerged commercial complexes, residential areas and flooded vehicles stranded on the roads.

Keonjhar bore the brunt of the deluge, with the district receiving massive rainfall on the day. Telkoi recorded the highest rainfall at 176.8 mm, followed by Harichandanpur (142.4 mm) and Ghatgaon (139 mm). The situation in Telkoi remained particularly grim, with all 22 panchayats under the block reportedly cut off from the headquarters after rivers and canals swelled and roads were damaged. All schools and anganwadi centres had to be shut till Wednesday. People complained that the district administration did not issue adequate warning about the weather system which led them to be stranded in their houses surrounded by storm water.

District headquarters town Keonjhar witnessed widespread waterlogging, with knee-deep water reported in several areas including Madan Kar Gali, Sponge Colony, Jail Road, Parkline, Mandua, Baldevjeev Colony, Banerjee Colony and Kashipur. Uprooted trees also blocked roads at multiple places but were subsequently cleared.

The Baitarani barrage at Anandapur crossed the danger level of 38.360 metre, with the water level expected to rise further. Floodwater submerged roads at several places as Samakoi river swelled, touching the danger level.