After Delhi blaze, Odisha Fire Service to issue advisory for hotels & restaurants

BHUBANESWAR: After a tragic hotel fire claimed over 21 lives in south Delhi, the Odisha Fire and Emergency Service on Wednesday said an advisory will be issued soon for hotels and restaurants cautioning them to use their basements only for parking purposes or storing non-inflammable items.

DG Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi said Odisha Fire Service will seek details from its Delhi counterpart regarding the gaps which led to the tragic incident. Accordingly, an advisory will be issued for all the hotels and restaurants in the state. Hotels and restaurants will be advised to not use their basements for purposes beyond parking and storing non-inflammable items, he added.

Investigation revealed Flourish Stay B&B Hotel, which was registered under the Delhi government’s Bed and Breakfast scheme, comprised a basement, a ground and five upper floors. People were found residing in the basement which was secured with a shutter. Firefighters had to cut through the shutter to gain entry, where six people were found inside.

Sarangi held a review meeting along with the Puri administration ahead of the Rath Yatra on Tuesday. As per the decision in the meeting, all the hotel and lodge owners will be asked to get their electrical wirings inspected by authorised officers before the festival commences to ensure the occupants have a hassle-free stay.