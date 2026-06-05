Forest dept’s move to release Angul tusker in Similipal faces local protest

BARIPADA: The tusker brought from Angul to be released in Similipal forests had to remain stuck in the special vehicle after local villagers opposed the efforts to release the elephant at Satkosia wildlife range office in Karanjia division on Thursday. After getting information about the arrival of the tusker, irate locals gathered at the range office in the morning and reportedly did not allow the elephant to leave ‘Airabat’, the special vehicle in which it was transported from Angul Sadar range.

The agitators claimed the tusker was aggressive and killed several persons in Angul. “Despite being aware of the hostile nature of the elephant, the Forest department has brought the tusker from Angul to release it inside Similipal forest,” they alleged.

The locals said thousands of people depend on Similipal forest to sustain their livelihood by collecting minor forest produce. Once the aggressive tusker is released in Similipal, there is a possibility of locals being attacked by the elephant. This would directly affect the livelihood of forest dwellers, they claimed.