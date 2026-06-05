Majhi, Pradhan, Naveen & litterateurs offer condolences on JP Das’ demise

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the demise of eminent poet, writer and playwright Jagannath Prasad Das. The former IAS officer breathed his last at his residence here on Thursday. One of the most distinguished figures in modern Odia literature, Das was celebrated for his remarkable contribution to poetry, fiction, drama, criticism and art history. Born in Puri district in 1936, he emerged as a powerful literary voice during the 1970s and went on to shape contemporary Odia literature through his innovative and deeply humanistic writings.

Das authored several acclaimed collections of poetry, short stories and plays. His poetry collection ‘Ahinik’ received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1991, but he did not accept the honour. The Akademi went on to publish it in Hindi, Bengali, Assamese and English. An MA in Political Science and PhD in Art History, Das penned ‘Desha, Kala, Patra,’ a historical novel that gave a rare view into Odisha’s transition from a traditional society during the colonial rule. Considered his seminal work, it went on to be published in all Indian languages. Apart from literature, Das made significant contributions to the study of Odisha’s traditional art and culture through works like ‘Puri Paintings’ and ‘Chitra-Pothi’.

He translated several literary works into English and edited important anthologies. His career as an IAS officer was remarkable too. As collector of Kalahandi, he earned praise for his work in the drought-hit district during 1963-1966. After leaving the IAS in 1984, he devoted himself entirely to writing and research.