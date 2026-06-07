Odisha: Prime accused in minor girl trafficking arrested from Uttar Pradesh

DHENKANAL: Prime accused in the alleged trafficking and prolonged sexual assault of a minor girl of Kamakhyanagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi has been arrested by Dhenkanal police.

Accused Chandrapal Kushwah (26), a resident of Patha village under Erach police station limits in Jhansi district, was apprehended on June 3 and brought to Kamakhyanagar on Friday. He was produced before the POCSO Court in Dhenkanal on the day, said Kamakhayanagar IIC Jitendra Mallick.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend other persons involved in the trafficking and sexual exploitation of the 17-year-old girl.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor, in 2024, one Binay Patra of Kankadahad lured her from Kamakhyanagar to Bhubaneswar on the pretext of providing her a job. There, she came in contact with one Ashish Jadav from Jhansi, who took her to his house in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the complainant, Ashish repeatedly sexually assaulted her and his father Kalyan too raped her for nearly three months, during which she became pregnant. She was then reportedly forced to undergo an abortion, following which Ashish sold her to Chandrapal for Rs 50,000.

Chandrapal then raped her repeatedly while his elder brother and two uncles also sexually assaulted her over the next two years. The survivor alleged that she was kept in confinement and was not allowed to speak to anyone outside the family.