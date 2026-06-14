Cracks on elephant corridor flyover in along NH-55 in Odisha's Sambalpur sparks safety concern

SAMBALPUR: A major mishap was averted after a crack was reportedly seen on the elephant corridor flyover along NH-55 near Rairakhol in Sambalpur district on Friday night, raising concerns over the structural integrity of the recently commissioned structure.

The matter sparked public outrage after photos and videos of the crack went viral on social media. As per sources, the flyover was opened to traffic around six months back, while the elephant corridor was completed around a year ago.

The appearance of structural damage within such a short span has drawn triggered question about the quality of construction and monitoring of the project.

Members of the Rairakhol Citizens’ Committee on Saturday staged a road blockade at Bhima Bhoi Chhak, alleging that poor-quality construction was responsible for the crack. They demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and action against those nehind the lapses.

Local residents claimed that both execution and supervision of the project were inadequate. They alleged that authorities concerned had failed to ensure proper monitoring during construction, resulting in premature deterioration of the structure.

Official sources said, the administration and police immediately barricaded the affected stretch and informed officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Alternative traffic arrangements were being planned, while efforts were underway to repair the damaged portion in the morning.

Expressing concern, senior Congress leader Assaf Ali Khan alleged the repair work was carried out in a hurried manner without any technical assessment or detailed inspection. “The authorities must conduct a thorough structural audit, fix accountability for any lapses, and ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he demanded.