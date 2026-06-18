48% rain deficit amid El Niño fears, Odisha tags 10 districts vulnerable

BHUBANESWAR: With the southwest monsoon remaining sluggish after its arrival, concerns are mounting over the possible impact of El Niño on the state’s agriculture sector during the ongoing kharif season.

The state has reported a 48 per cent rainfall deficit this week. In fact, rainfall deficiency has remained in the 20-59 per cent range over the last three weeks.

During the June 11-17 period, only three districts - Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar - recorded normal or excess rainfall. The remaining districts, including the vast stretches of western Odisha, are reeling under highly deficient rainfall. The trend has largely remained the same since the onset of the monsoon season.

With the Centre asking states to remain prepared for the possible impact of El Niño, the Odisha government has identified at least 10 districts that are likely to face deficient or uneven rainfall, raising fears of drought-like conditions in several rain-fed regions.

According to official assessments, northern districts such as Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Deogarh are likely to receive below-normal rainfall. In southern Odisha, Koraput and Malkangiri remain vulnerable, while western districts such as Balangir and Nuapada, which depend heavily on rain-fed agriculture and have limited water resources, are also at risk.

To address the emerging challenge, the government has decided to constitute a dedicated task force for water management and irrigation planning. The panel will continuously monitor water availability, irrigation requirements for both kharif and rabi crops, water-use efficiency, and measures for optimal utilisation of available resources. The Water Resources department will serve as the nodal agency, with senior officials from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department and other departments concerned as members.