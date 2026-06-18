Luxury car in Odisha's Choudwar jail: Prisons DG seeks explanation from superintendent

CUTTACK: The Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services on Wednesday called for an explanation from the Choudwar Circle Jail superintendent on the alleged entry of a private vehicle into the jail premises to receive a gangster upon his release.

Acting on the direction of Director General of Prison and Correctional Services Sushant Kumar Nath, DIG Anasuya Jena wrote a letter to the Choudwar Circle Jail superintendent seeking a clarification on the incident.

Since the last two days, a number of media houses are airing news regarding entry of a private vehicle into the jail premises of Circle Jail, Cuttack at Choudwar to pick UTP Litua Behera on his release, the letter stated.

“The said prisoner is a hardcore criminal and his private vehicle was deliberately allowed to enter into the jail premises. Further, it is seen in the news that the UTP was allowed to do reels on his release from the jail. All these violate the standard security protocols of the jail and this has brought embarrassment for the jail administration,” read the letter.

Accordingly, DIG Jena directed the jail superintendent to furnish a detailed report within two days citing under what circumstances the incident took place and who was responsible for the lapses.