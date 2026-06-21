Promotion impermissible during pending vigilance case: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that a government employee cannot be granted regular promotion while a Vigilance case is pending against him.

The ruling came on Friday while dismissing a petition filed by an employee under Angul district administration challenging his reversion from section officer to senior revenue assistant.

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy held that the petitioner was not eligible for promotion when the departmental promotion committee (DPC) recommended his elevation in July 2023, as a Vigilance proceeding initiated in 2012 was still pending. The court observed that the DPC had recommended the promotion under the mistaken assumption that no proceeding was pending against the employee.

The petitioner had challenged the the Angul collector’s January 21 order cancelling his promotion, arguing that he had been promoted on the basis of a DPC recommendation made on July 31, 2023 and had already joined the higher post.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the promotion could not subsequently be withdrawn merely because of the pendency of a vigilance proceeding, particularly when there had been little progress in the case over the years.