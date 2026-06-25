Ex-IAS officer and VK Pandian's wife Sujata Karthikeyan joins BJD; Naveen rejects succession rumours

BHUBANESWAR: Former IAS officer Sujata Karthikeyan, wife of Naveen Patnaik's trusted aide and former bureaucrat VK Pandian, formally joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday in the presence of the party president and several senior leaders.

Addressing a joint press conference with Sujata after her induction into the BJD, Naveen said she had joined as an ordinary member of the party and dismissed speculation about a succession plan.

She joined the BJD at a meeting of senior leaders convened by Naveen at Sankha Bhawan, the party's state headquarters here. The BJD president asserted that he would lead the party in the next election.

“I would like to repeat again for the information of the media and all other people, that I will be leading BJD in the upcoming elections. I want to make this very clear,” he said.

Stating that she had held several important positions during her career as an IAS officer, including her last assignment relating to women's welfare, the former chief minister said she would adapt to her new role. "She will learn to help people, particularly women," he added.

Sujata said she was blessed to have the opportunity to work for the people of the state under Naveen again. "I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the state for 24 years," she added.

Senior leaders from across the state, along with all party MLAs, former MLAs and hundreds of party workers, attended the induction programme.

Hundreds of party leaders and workers met Sujata at Sankha Bhawan to welcome her to the BJD. Speculation about her joining the party had been rife in political circles after she took voluntary retirement from government service in March 2025.

Though Sujata has not been given any formal responsibility within the party, it is believed that her presence will help streamline its functioning.

Several senior leaders, including former ministers, welcomed her induction into the party. "Her induction will galvanize the party rank and file in the panchayat and ULB polls expected to be held in March/April next year, " party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.