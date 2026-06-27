Ghats of Mahanadi river to offer Venetian vibes after makeover

SAMBALPUR: The proposed Rs 160-crore Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project in Sambalpur has received its final design, promising a blend of modern urban infrastructure with the region’s rich cultural heritage. Inspired by Venice’s riverfronts, the project aims to transform the Mahanadi ghats into a major tourist attraction.

The project will be implemented on both the banks of Mahanadi along Sambalpur Ring road and across the river towards Chaunrpur with emphasis on tourism, spirituality, recreation and environmental conservation, said officials.

One of the key attractions will be a dedicated gallery with seating capacity for around 500 people to witness the daily Mahanadi Aarti near the Samaleswari temple. A library, yoga and pranayama space, walking tracks besides dedicated cycling and pedestrian pathways have also been planned to promote wellness and community engagement.

The detailed project report (DPR) also includes separate entry and exit points for parking, with capacity for 450 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers.

Similarly, boating facilities will include dedicated ghats and floating jetties. Landscaped parks, colourful fountains, dancing lights, children’s play areas equipped with recreational facilities, bamboo-themed landscaping and a plaza centred around silk cotton (Simuli) trees also form part of the master plan.