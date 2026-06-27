Ghats of Mahanadi river to offer Venetian vibes after makeover

SAMBALPUR: The proposed Rs 160-crore Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project in Sambalpur has received its final design, promising a blend of modern urban infrastructure with the region’s rich cultural heritage. Inspired by Venice’s riverfronts, the project aims to transform the Mahanadi ghats into a major tourist attraction.
The project will be implemented on both the banks of Mahanadi along Sambalpur Ring road and across the river towards Chaunrpur with emphasis on tourism, spirituality, recreation and environmental conservation, said officials.
One of the key attractions will be a dedicated gallery with seating capacity for around 500 people to witness the daily Mahanadi Aarti near the Samaleswari temple. A library, yoga and pranayama space, walking tracks besides dedicated cycling and pedestrian pathways have also been planned to promote wellness and community engagement.
The detailed project report (DPR) also includes separate entry and exit points for parking, with capacity for 450 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers.
Similarly, boating facilities will include dedicated ghats and floating jetties. Landscaped parks, colourful fountains, dancing lights, children’s play areas equipped with recreational facilities, bamboo-themed landscaping and a plaza centred around silk cotton (Simuli) trees also form part of the master plan.
Dedicated plazas honouring Veer Surendra Sai, Gangadhar Meher and Bhima Bhoi along with a Hirakhand plaza at the entrance have also been proposed to celebrate the region’s history and culture. The ghats too will be aesthetically enhanced with designs inspired by Sambalpuri handloom patterns Panchabadya and traditional tribal musical instruments.
Officials said the riverfront will benefit from the proposed barrage being constructed across the Mahanadi, ensuring adequate water level along the riverfront. This will enable year-round boating, water recreation and other tourism activities. Once completed, the riverfront is expected to emerge as a landmark destination, significantly boosting tourism and offering residents a vibrant public space with world-class urban amenities.
The Mahanadi Riverfront Development Project was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his visit to Sambalpur in 2024 to transform the historic Ayodhya Sarovar into a major tourism destination. For the first phase of the project, Rs 50 crore was initially earmarked. After preliminary surveys were carried out, the scope was further expanded and now, the DPR has been completed. Residents hoped that work on the project will begin soon.