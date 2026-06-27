TN gas leak: Odisha workers say they were forced to return while their kin battle for life

BHUBANESWAR: For 24-year-old migrant worker Sumanta Juanga from Rangamatia village in Keonjhar, the struggle did not end with the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu.

With his wife Sima undergoing treatment at a Chennai hospital, he alleged that he was forcibly sent back to Odisha from a relief camp despite repeatedly requesting permission to stay by her side.

Sima has been admitted to the hospital for the past six days following the gas leak on Sunday. Sumanta alleged that during his stay at the relief camp, he was allowed to meet her only once, on the first day. Thereafter, until Thursday night, he was reportedly not permitted to step outside the camp.

On Friday morning, Sumanta and several other migrant workers from Keonjhar were boarded on a train and sent back to Odisha. “I was paid Rs 8,000 and sent back. I repeatedly requested the officials at the camp to allow me to stay, but they didn’t listen. I have been sent home while my wife is battling for her life in the hospital. They have not even updated me about her health condition,” Sumanta told TNIE over the phone from the train.

He further alleged that even after boarding the train, he requested officials to let him get down at Sullurupeta so that he could return to Chennai and be with his wife, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. “Some officials from Odisha are accompanying us on the train. I am clueless about what I will do now,” he said.

However,Sumanta is not the only one. Several workers alleged that despite official assurances that those wishing to stay back with their hospitalised family members or relatives would be allowed to do so, they were forcibly put on trains and sent back to their home states.https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/tamil-nadu/2026/Jun/26/ammonia-gas-leak-survivors-want-to-stay-back-relief-camp-doubles-up-as-hiring-venue