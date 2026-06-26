Ammonia gas leak: Survivors want to stay back; relief camp doubles up as hiring venue

CHENNAI: Four days after the ammonia leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Food Exports Private Limited, the relief camp at Kannigaipair in Tiruvallur district to shelter the around 150 survivors has acquired an unlikely second purpose on Thursday: as recruitment fair.

Manpower agencies were allowed to recruit workers who wish to stay in Tamil Nadu and find alternative employment, state labour department officials told TNIE and added that most migrant workers at camp expressed their willingness to stay back. On Thursday morning, recruiters and agents from companies based in and around Chennai visited and made spot job offers to several workers.

Among those from Odisha, which accounted for a major share of the casualty, not all accepted.

For those who declined, the reason was simple: their families, friends and co-workers are in hospital, and authorities have yet to let them visit. Several said they did not even know which hospital their loved ones were in.

Among them was Sumanta, who met his wife Sima Juanga at the seafood processing plant a few months ago, fell in love and married her. All Sumanta knows is that Sima is unconscious in an intensive care unit at some hospital. “In this situation they are offering me a new job. I just said let my wife comes back, only then will I be able to think about a new job, sir,” he said, before his voice broke.