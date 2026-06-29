Truck helper found dead beneath pile of stone chips in Odisha's Nayagarh district

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a 19-year-old truck helper whose body was found beneath a pile of stone chips near Bhapur Mahotsav ground under Fatehgarh police limits in Nayagarh district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Muna Rout of Sunakhala village under Bijipur panchayat. He was working as a helper on a Hyva truck.

Sources said on Saturday night, driver of the Hyva truck transported stone to a private site near Bhapur Mahotsav ground. After unloading the stone chips, the vehicle left the spot.

On Sunday morning, some locals spotted a hand sticking out of the heap of stone chips and raised an alarm. Other villagers reached the spot and discovered Muna’s body buried beneath the pile.

On receiving information, Fatehgarh police rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. The exact circumstances leading to the youth’s death are yet to be ascertained.

The body was seized for autopsy and investigation is underway to determine whether the death was accidental or the result of a deliberate act, said police.