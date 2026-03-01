As US-Iran engage, Odias living in Middle East recount tense situation

BHUBANESWAR: Amid soaring geographical tension between US and Iran, Odias living in the Middle East and Gulf countries expressed significant tension and concern owing to the escalating conflict between the two countries.
With Iranian missiles reportedly targeting US base in Bahrain’s Juffair, Odias living in the area have vacated their homes and moved to safer places in the Gulf country.
“The situation has remained tense and we have been listening to sounds of explosion and sirens throughout the day,” said Bahrain Odia Samaj founder Arun Prahraj.
Alka, a woman living in the area, said many families vacated the space and moved to safer places to protect themselves in the war zone.
Kanha, another Odia NRI, said he moved to the Saar area after there was continuous noise of explosion in the area he lived. “There were explosions even when I was driving my car,” he told this paper over phone.
Prahraj, who sheltered seven Odia families from nearby areas including Juffair on Saturday, said as of now the Bahrain government and Indian Embassy have advised them to be at home and not to go outside. “We are getting regular updates from the Bahrain government and Indian embassy,” he said.
The heightened situation also triggered a series of safety advisories from the Centre to Indian citizens living in the Middle East including UAE and Qatar. “Around 300 Odia families are here in Qatar and all are safe,” said Smruti Mohanty, one of the Odia NRIs.
He said tension has reduced to some extent after Qatar intercepted all missiles targeted towards the land. A few, however, complained that the advisory and notification they received from Indian Embassy was slow.
On the other hand, Odias living in Dubai termed the situation as tense and frightening. “It is a kind of isolated situation here. We have been seeing missiles being intercepted directly/in the sky,” said one of the Odias in Dubai.