As US-Iran engage, Odias living in Middle East recount tense situation

BHUBANESWAR: Amid soaring geographical tension between US and Iran, Odias living in the Middle East and Gulf countries expressed significant tension and concern owing to the escalating conflict between the two countries.

With Iranian missiles reportedly targeting US base in Bahrain’s Juffair, Odias living in the area have vacated their homes and moved to safer places in the Gulf country.

“The situation has remained tense and we have been listening to sounds of explosion and sirens throughout the day,” said Bahrain Odia Samaj founder Arun Prahraj.

Alka, a woman living in the area, said many families vacated the space and moved to safer places to protect themselves in the war zone.

Kanha, another Odia NRI, said he moved to the Saar area after there was continuous noise of explosion in the area he lived. “There were explosions even when I was driving my car,” he told this paper over phone.