BJD expels ex-MLA Biswal for opposing Naveen decision to nominate Santrupt Misra to RS

The former MLA said he wanted all senior leaders of the party to collectively take decision. Or else, the party’s standing will deteriorate further, he added.

Biswal, a three-time MLA, had gone to Naveen Niwas where names of the party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls were announced. He was accompanied by his son Souvic Biswal, a BJD legislator.

Sources said, Biswal reportedly had a confrontation with Naveen when the latter announced the name of Misra as party candidate in a meeting of party MLAs and other senior leaders. He asked Naveen why leaders who have worked for the party for years have been overlooked. This outburst from Biswal escalated into a verbal duel between the two after which Naveen reportedly asked the former MLA to leave Naveen Niwas where the meeting took place.

After his expulsion from the party, Biswal said the manner in which some leaders are being promoted is not acceptable.

“I will write a letter to the BJD president and want to hold a discussion with him on certain matters,” he added.