Family mourns, blocks road after tractor claims 25-year-old’s life in Manatri

BARIPADA: Communication was disrupted for a couple of hours at Manatri market chowk under Mayurbhanj’s Baisinga police limits after locals and family members of an accident victim staged road blockade at the site seeking adequate compensation from the government.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Saroj Naik of Manatri village. Sources said Naik, who worked at a local fabrication shop near the Manatri market chowk, was hit by a speeding brick-laden tractor on Friday.

He was initially taken to Manatri hospital and then shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, and later referred to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. However, he died on way near Soro.

When the body reached the village after postmortem on the day, villagers and Naik’s family members staged dharna at the accident site along with the body, demanding compensation.

They also alleged that frequent accidents had been occurring near the chowk area due to encroachment by roadside shops. The protesters demanded that necessary steps be taken to prevent such mishaps in the future. Naik’s family stressed that government assistance was urgently needed for their sustenance.

After receiving information, Baisinga police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Balasore MP Shashishekhar Panda and Badasahi MLA Sanatan Bijuli too, arrived at the spot and held discussion with the agitators following which the protest was called off.

Police said the accused tractor driver is absconding. “The family members of the deceased and employer are currently having discussion with the

tractor owner regarding compensation. However, no FIR has been lodged in this connection,” he added.