Odisha is emerging as growth engine with rapid development in 20 months, asserts CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Positioning Odisha as a fast-emerging growth engine, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state has recorded a robust 7.9 per cent economic growth rate and attracted investment intents worth nearly Rs 20 lakh crore in the past 20 months.

Addressing the valedictory session of ‘Vikash Manthan 1.0: Governance in Action’ at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister said the government’s Viksit Odisha-Viksit Bharat vision is being driven by rapid economic expansion, infrastructure development, social transformation and cultural resurgence.

Majhi informed that projects worth Rs 2.4 lakh crore across 109 initiatives have been grounded or inaugurated, with an employment potential of around 1.76 lakh jobs. He noted that Odisha’s 7.9 per cent growth rate is above the national average, while the state budget has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore, reflecting enhanced fiscal capacity.

The capital outlay for infrastructure in the current budget stands at Rs 72,100 crore, around 6.5 per cent of GSDP - among the highest in the country. Despite aggressive capital spending, Odisha’s debt-to-GSDP ratio remains at 13.6 per cent, well below the FRBM threshold, he said. Highlighting industrial progress, the chief minister said Odisha has gained national recognition in ease of doing business and introduced new policies in electronics, artificial intelligence, Global Capability Centres and semiconductors to strengthen its position as a digital and industrial hub.